frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 322.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 523.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 69.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

