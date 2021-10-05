Tiedemann Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

