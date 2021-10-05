Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.23 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,528 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.