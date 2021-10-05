Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,476 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4,859.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 59,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

PAVE stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.