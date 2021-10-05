Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $228.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.