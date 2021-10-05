Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Expedia Group by 108.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 421,975 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,630,000 after acquiring an additional 219,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,134 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.