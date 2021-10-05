ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $712.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $813.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

