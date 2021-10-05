Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of SGEN opened at $173.18 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

