Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

