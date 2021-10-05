Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
