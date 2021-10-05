Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,695 shares of company stock worth $6,845,537. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

VEEV stock opened at $279.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.