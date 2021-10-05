Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

