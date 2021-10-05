Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 145 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $197,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total value of $7,355,157.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $598.28 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $601.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.