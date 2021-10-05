Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.