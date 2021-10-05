Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,666.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

