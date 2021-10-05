Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 66.7%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 986,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,955,000 after buying an additional 96,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after purchasing an additional 175,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after buying an additional 62,826 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FYX opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

