FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Short Interest Update

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

FSII stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. FS Development Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

