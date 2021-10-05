Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Expands By 67.6%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.