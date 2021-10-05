Boston Partners Sells 21,238 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $310,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $348.76 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

