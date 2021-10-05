Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

