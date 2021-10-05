Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

