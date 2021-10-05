Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.