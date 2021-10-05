The Transfer Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $1.13 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00022287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00108469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

