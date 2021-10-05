ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $826,520.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 139% higher against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $826,520.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 56,940,008 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

