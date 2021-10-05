Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) vs. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Financial Comparison

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -105.01% -45.96% -32.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Jumia Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 10.82 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -7.68

Dingdong (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jumia Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Jumia Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

