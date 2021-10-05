Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $212.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.88. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.22.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

