Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

