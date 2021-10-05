-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). Veru reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $668.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.16 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

