O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of OI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

