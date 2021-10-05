Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) PT Raised to $30.00

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

BHLB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

