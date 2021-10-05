Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €190.00 ($223.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.18 ($186.10).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €157.05 ($184.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €133.71. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a twelve month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.