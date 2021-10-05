ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €47.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.22 ($44.97).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

