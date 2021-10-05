i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 74.67% from the stock’s current price.

IIIV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

