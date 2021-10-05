i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $40.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 74.67% from the stock’s current price.
IIIV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
