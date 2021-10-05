Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.