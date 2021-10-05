The Weir Group PLC (WEGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

WEGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

