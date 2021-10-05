JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.83 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JMG opened at GBX 127.08 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

