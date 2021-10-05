The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Weir Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

