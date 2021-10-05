Covanta Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Covanta has decreased its dividend by 51.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Covanta has a payout ratio of 228.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

