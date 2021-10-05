Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $46.42 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Carlisle Companies worth $46,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $23,976,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $20,605,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $200.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

