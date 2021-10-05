Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $27,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

