Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.74% of Dril-Quip worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 140.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRQ opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $922.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

