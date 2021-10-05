Private Advisor Group LLC Has $23.01 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,983 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

