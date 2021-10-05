TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:TCBC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81.
About TC Bancshares
