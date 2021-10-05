Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Hexcel stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

