Analysts Offer Predictions for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the investment management company will earn $52.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $52.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.50 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.14 and its 200 day moving average is $371.57. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.