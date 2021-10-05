Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $846.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

