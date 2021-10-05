Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,994 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after purchasing an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73.

