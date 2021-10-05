Boston Partners Raises Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Boston Partners raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.52% of ChampionX worth $284,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,270,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,541,000 after purchasing an additional 380,293 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,701.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 377,436 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.73 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

