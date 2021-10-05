Boston Partners Sells 537,463 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 537,463 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.02% of ITT worth $238,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

