Boston Partners Has $216.89 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $216,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

