The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

